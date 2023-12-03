DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Clandestina Holiday Decades Tea Dance

Robert's Westside
Sun, 3 Dec, 3:00 pm
GigsChicago
$21.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Clandestina Decades Holiday Tea Dance!

Sunday Funday 12/3

3pm-8pm

DJs Rae Chardonnay & Sandra Suave will spin jams from the 70s-2000s

Luna Empanad pop up with Gluten Free and Vegan options

One empanada included for ticket holders who arrive before 4:3...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Robert's Westside.

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Doors open3:00 pm

