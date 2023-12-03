DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Clandestina Decades Holiday Tea Dance!
Sunday Funday 12/3
3pm-8pm
DJs Rae Chardonnay & Sandra Suave will spin jams from the 70s-2000s
Luna Empanad pop up with Gluten Free and Vegan options
One empanada included for ticket holders who arrive before 4:3...
