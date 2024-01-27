Top track

Hot Rod Circuit - Chemistry

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hot Rod Circuit

Le Poisson Rouge
Sat, 27 Jan, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hot Rod Circuit - Chemistry
Got a code?

About

Hot Rod Circuit performing "If It's Cool With You, It's Cool With Me" & Punchline performing "Action" w/ Sharkswimmer - Live at LPR on Saturday, January 27th, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

6:00 PM doors | 7:00 PM show (all ages)

More...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hot Rod Circuit, Punchline, Sharkswimmer

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.