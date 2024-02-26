Top track

Fabiana Palladino + Astrønne

La Boule Noire
Mon, 26 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€17

About

Super! présente

Fabiana Palladino en concert exceptionnel le 26 février 2024 à La Boule Noire.

Les personnes âgées de moins de 16 ans devront être accompagnées d'une personne majeure.

Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fabiana Palladino

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

