DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Alice in Wonderland - Adult Panto Returns

The Clapham Grand
Wed, 21 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
TheatreLondon
From £34.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Photo and Greet Doors - 6:30PM
General Admission Doors - 7PM

Adult Panto comes to The Clapham Grand!

Join Adult Panto Tour for their 5th anniversary show in a Brand New adventure down the rabbit hole to Wonderland!

Starring Victoria Scone, Kate Butch,...

This is an 14+ event (U21s to be accompanied by a 21+)
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs