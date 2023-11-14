DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

About a City. La città invisibile

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli
Tue, 14 Nov, 6:30 pm
TalkMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Torna dal 13 al 15 novembre About a City, la rassegna annuale di Fondazione Feltrinelli sulle trasformazioni urbane: tre giornate con tavoli di lavoro e momenti di dibattito pubblico per capire cosa stanno diventando le nostre città insieme ai diversi atto...

Presentato da Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli.

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli

Viale Pasubio, 5, 20154 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open6:15 pm

