Bwthyn Fy Nain / Tŷ Bach Twt

Melting Vinyl Presents Cerys Hafana

The Greys
Mon, 19 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Cerys Hafana is a composer and multi-instrumentalist who mangles, mutates, and transforms traditional music. She explores the creative possibilities and unique qualities of the triple harp, and is also interested in found sounds, archival materials and ele...

Presented by Melting Vinyl.
Cerys Hafana

The Greys

105 Southover St, Brighton BN2 9UA, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

