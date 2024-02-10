Top track

Parque de Bugambilias

Dengue Dengue Dengue

Colour Factory
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 10:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £11.20

About

Dengue Dengue Dengue! is a tropical storm of electronic psychedelia directly from Lima, Perú. The ever evolving project, signed up by Enchufada and On The Corner respectively, explores the eclectic dance rhythms South America through exciting live performa...

Presented by Colour Factory.

Lineup

Dengue Dengue Dengue

Venue

Colour Factory

Ground Floor, Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN
Doors open10:30 pm

