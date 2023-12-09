DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Errichetta Day 3

Teatro Italia, Roma
Sat, 9 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsRoma
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Terza serata Errichetta Festival XII

concerti di

TENORES DI OROSEI ANTONI MILIA

TRA LE ZURNE E I DAOULI. DANZE E CANZONI DA ISTANBUL AL PIREO

ERRICHETTA UNDERGROUND

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Officina delle Culture APS.

Teatro Italia, Roma

Via Bari 18, 00161 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

