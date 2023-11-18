DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Una + Calliope

ARCI GOB
Sat, 18 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsViareggio
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
In apertura:

CALLIOPE è il progetto di Giulia Agostini, cantautrice toscana classe '94. Dopo la laurea in Filosofia e un progetto non decollato, Giulia trascorre il 2022 tra il lavoro di

bibliotecaria e le registrazioni del suo primo album. "Immagini sen...

Presentato da G.O.B. Ganz Of Bicchio
Lineup

Calliope, Una

Venue

ARCI GOB

Via Per Fosso Matelli 1, 55049 Viareggio Lucca, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

