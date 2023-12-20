Top track

Wineson - Clara

Wineson + Molly Mckinna

The Folklore Rooms
Wed, 20 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After a few months away from the shows and socials, Wineson recorded their second album ‘To Whom It May Concern’. A big musical change looking for a deeper sound and meaningful lyrics through the retrospective journey of mental awareness.

Revisiting some...

Organizado por Wineson.

Lineup

Molly McKinna, Wineson

Venue

The Folklore Rooms

12 North St, Brighton BN1 3GJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.