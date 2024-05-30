Top track

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Hot Wax

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Bristol Beacon
Thu, 30 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£40.53

About

The stats on King Gizzard’s colourful career are stacking up fast: 25 albums, 13 of them charting in the Top 20 in Australia, where they are now arguably the country’s most innovative, important and productive rock band. International critical acclaim. Hea...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Venue

Bristol Beacon

Colston St, Bristol BS1 5AR
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

