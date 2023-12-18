DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ania Magliano & Friends

Camden Comedy Club
Mon, 18 Dec, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Comedian Ania Magliano is hauling some of her bestest and funniest friends down to Camden Comedy Club for ONE NIGHT ONLY of new jokes, new ideas and potentially some Christmas merriment if the mood feels right.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Camden Comedy Club.

Lineup

Ania Magliano

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.