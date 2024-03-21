Top track

Clark - Winter Linn

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Clark

Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts
Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
From £22.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Clark - Winter Linn
Got a code?

Event information

“In electronic music’s never-ending battle between man and machine, he’s seeking a third way.” Pitchfork

"Comforting weirdness you can’t get anywhere else." **** The Guardian

British producer and composer, Chris Clark, has been creating immersive sou...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Clark

Venue

Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts

Gardner Center Rd, Falmer, Brighton BN1 9RA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.