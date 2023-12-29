Top track

Victor Ruiz - Touch The Darkness

Victor Ruiz

SPYBAR
Fri, 29 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$20

About

Music is something you have to experience. It touches you in the most intimate way. That's what music is to Victor Ruiz: the strongest form of art.

With his deeply resonant appreciation for music, Victor Ruiz has established himself as a dynamic selector...

Presented by Spybar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Victor Ruiz, Danny Zeidan

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

