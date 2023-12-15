DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Now That's What I Call A Project House Christmas

PROJECT HOUSE
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:00 pm
SocialLeeds
From £11.79The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

For one night only Project House turns into a giant Winter Beer Hall featuring:

Live band playing two sets of Christmas classics and bangers

Festive Beers, Mulled Wine and Hot Drinks Menu

Hog Roast and festive food menu

Christmas gift giveaway

Festive...

Project House presents...

Venue

PROJECT HOUSE

Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity

