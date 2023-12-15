DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
For one night only Project House turns into a giant Winter Beer Hall featuring:
Live band playing two sets of Christmas classics and bangers
Festive Beers, Mulled Wine and Hot Drinks Menu
Hog Roast and festive food menu
Christmas gift giveaway
Festive...
