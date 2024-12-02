Top track

Orphaned Land - Sapari

ORPHANED LAND

The Underworld
Mon, 2 Dec 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£29.28

Event information

Orphaned Land is celebrating it's 30th anniversary. Being the pioneers of Oriental-Metal, metal with Middle Eastern influences, releasing 6 albums & 1 live DVD. It is time to salute this genre and this band for making the metal scene bigger, wider and much...

This is a 14+ event. 14 and 15 year old’s MUST be accompanied by an adult
Presented by The Underworld.
Lineup

Stråle, Azteca, Ring of Gyges and 2 more

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

