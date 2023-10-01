Top track

Dele Sosimi - You No Fit Touch Am

Dele Sosimi's Dance

Queen of the South
Sun, 1 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Celebrate Nigerian Independence day with us on Sunday 1st of October as we bring you a night of truly incredible music by one of the founding voices of Afrobeats, Dele Sosimi.

Dance the night away with Dele Sosimi’s Afrobeat Quartet finishing with a DJ to Read more

Presented by Queen of the South.

Lineup

Dele Sosimi

Venue

Queen of the South

367 Norwood Road, Lambeth, London, SE27 9BQ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

