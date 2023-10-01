DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Celebrate Nigerian Independence day with us on Sunday 1st of October as we bring you a night of truly incredible music by one of the founding voices of Afrobeats, Dele Sosimi.
Dance the night away with Dele Sosimi’s Afrobeat Quartet finishing with a DJ to
