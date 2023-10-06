DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DVBBS

Leland City Club
Fri, 6 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJDetroit
From $35.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Chart-topping Canadian Brothers DVBBS have made a worldwide name for themselves that will soon be resonating through Detroit thanks to their set in the thumping speakers of Leland City Club, October 6th!! Before landing at #16 in DJMag’s annual Top 100 lis Read more

Presented by MeanRed.

Lineup

DVBBS, Qurl

Venue

Leland City Club

400 Bagley St, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

