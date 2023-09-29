DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Carpark are trashing the rule book and re-writing the narrative of what a rock band ‘should be’. They are the fun, relatable and refreshing band with Irish roots that this generation needs.
Carpark have proved themselves as an impressively powerful and dy
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.