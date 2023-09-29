DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Carpark

The Lower Third
Fri, 29 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Carpark are trashing the rule book and re-writing the narrative of what a rock band ‘should be’. They are the fun, relatable and refreshing band with Irish roots that this generation needs.

Carpark have proved themselves as an impressively powerful and dy Read more

Presented by Citizen Live

Lineup

Palace Watson, Carpark

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.