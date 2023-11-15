DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

tricot Zang-Neng UK tour

Belgrave Music Hall
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

“tricot” is a Japanese rock band that was formed in the historical

and cultural city of Kyoto on Sep 1, 2010. The band develops an unusual and distinctive sound that consists of harmonization of pop

and emotional vocals with a complex rhythm. The members

Presented by Super Friendz.

Lineup

Tricot

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity

