corook

Club Congress
Thu, 12 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$23.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Thursday October 12 with morgen

7pm Doors, 7:30pm Show

$20 Advance, $25 Day of Show

All Ages Welcome

--corook-- aka Corinne Savage (yes that's their real last name) is a singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist and a huge fuckin dork.

Morgen, corook

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

