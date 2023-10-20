Top track

Endongo

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nihiloxica

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Endongo
Got a code?

About

Nihiloxica is a project that harnesses the full force of the ancient Bugandan drumming tradition of Uganda and focuses it on the contemporary dance floor through a dark lens of techno sensibility.

Formed by UK musicians Spooky-J & pq and members of the Ni Read more

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Nihiloxica

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.