Giuse The Lizia

Largo Venue
Sun, 22 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€22.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Giuse The Lizia

Tutte le età

Presentato da BPM Concerti Srl
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Giuse The Lizia

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

