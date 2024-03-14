DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Stephan Eicher

L'Avant-Seine / Théâtre de Colombes
Thu, 14 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€35.84
Artiste à la curiosité insatiable et à la présence magnétique, l’auteur-compositeur Stephan Eicher livre un spectacle inédit entre grands classiques de son répertoire, nouveaux titres et surprises…

Tout public
Présenté par L'Avant Seine / Théâtre de Colombes.
Stephan Eicher

L'Avant-Seine / Théâtre de Colombes

88 Rue Saint-Denis, 92700 Colombes, France
Doors open7:30 pm

