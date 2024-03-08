DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ciro Esposito in Gli Amici a Questo Servono

Teatro Summarte
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
TheatreSomma Vesuviana
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Alberto Amato ha deciso di festeggiare il suo quarantesimo compleanno con i suoi amici del cuore, Stefano Carrino e Giorgio Salzano.  C’è solo un problema: i tre non si vedono da dieci anni per un gravissimo torto commesso da Alberto nei confronti delle du Read more

Presentato da Teatro Summarte.

Venue

Teatro Summarte

Via Roma, 15, 80049 Somma Vesuviana NA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.