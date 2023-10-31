Top track

What You Did (feat. Ella Mai)

Mahalia

Le Trianon
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€34.72

About

A tout juste 25 ans, Mahalia est devenue l’une des artistes UK les plus en vue.

Depuis ses 12 ans, la chanteuse, sonwgriteuse, musicienne a composé un nombre impressionnant de titres.

Tous mettent en lumière un sublime univers : des textes à cœur ouvert, Read more

Présenté par Uni-T Production.

Lineup

Venue

Le Trianon

80 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France

Doors open7:30 pm

