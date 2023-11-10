Top track

Sleep in Motion - Leave

Sleep in Motion (Album Release Show) with MuddiBrook Co Headline!

Rough Trade Nottingham
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNottingham
£15.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sleep in Motion host their Album Release Show with a co-headline spot from MuddiBrook and support from Soaphead!

Rough Trade is lift accessible.

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
150 capacity

