Serena Dandini - vieni avanti cretina. Next!

Teatro Colosseo
Thu, 16 May 2024, 9:00 pm
TheatreTorino
Questo format teatrale vuole finalmente celebrare la “cretineria” al femminile! Un’esclamazione che può sembrare audace di questi tempi ma perfettamente in linea con la lunga strada in salita dell’emancipazione delle donne. Anche la comicità è stata da sem...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Colosseo SRL.

Teatro Colosseo

Via Madama Cristina, 71, 10125 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

