DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Field Medic

Quartyard
Fri, 13 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsSan Diego
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is an all ages event @ Quartyard.

Field Medic is the lo-fi folk project of Kevin Patrick Sullivan. At eighteen, he discovered the music of Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan, who changed his perspective on what a song could be and led to him developing his Read more

Presented by Soda.

Lineup

Field Medic, Cheekface

Venue

Quartyard

1301 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

