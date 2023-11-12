Top track

Bloom

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Yazz Ahmed

Kings Place (Hall Two)
Sun, 12 Nov, 4:30 pm
GigsLondon
£22.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bloom
Got a code?

About

Award-winning trumpeter and composer, Yazz Ahmed, continues her exploration into electronic soundscapes in partnership with producer, Hector Plimmer, and percussionist, Ralph Wyld.

Following their successful collaboration on 2018’s La Saboteuse Remixed, A Read more

Presented by Kings Place.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Yazz Ahmed

Venue

Kings Place (Hall Two)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open4:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.