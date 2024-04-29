Top track

Olivia Dean

O2 Institute Birmingham
Mon, 29 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
From £28.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Danger
Event information

Order MESSY from the official Olivia Dean webstore before 4pm BST on Monday 26th June for early access to UK tour tickets > https://shop.oliviadeano.com/

This is a 14+ event (U16S WITH AN ADULT 18+)

Presented by Communion & Kilimanjaro.

Lineup

Olivia Dean

Venue

O2 Institute Birmingham

78 Digbeth, High St, Birmingham B5 6DY
Doors open7:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

