Kassa Overall

Belgrave Music Hall
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Super Friendz presents

Kassa Overall

Thursday 16th November 2023

Belgrave Music Hall

7:30pm

14+

If you're trying to divine the future of the music many people call jazz, there are many who suggest that you turn your attention to Kassa Overall

Presented by Super Friendz.

Lineup

Kassa Overall

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity

