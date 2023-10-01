Top track

Molly Burman - Debt

FEMMESTIVAL 2023

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
Sun, 1 Oct, 1:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.99

Molly Burman - Debt
About

FEMMESTIVAL is an all-new, all-female music festival landing in London on October 1st, first launched thanks to financial support from Youth Music's NextGen Fund. 2023 marks the festival's inaugural year, and hopefully the first of many!

Presented by FEMMESTIVAL.
Lineup

Ines Rae, Coupdekat, Molly Burman

Venue

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Doors open1:00 pm

