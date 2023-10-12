Top track

Luna Luna & Michael Seyer w/ Pincey

Quartyard
Thu, 12 Oct, 5:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is an all ages event @ Quartyard.

Luna Luna – Austin-based, by way of Dallas, Indie quartet Luna Luna has bested the local climate and bent the scorching Texas sun to their will across emotion-drenched, euphoric throwback synth-pop grooves. Originall Read more

Presented by Soda Bar.

Lineup

Luna Luna, Michael Seyer

Venue

Quartyard

1301 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Doors open5:30 pm

