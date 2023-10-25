DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Witch Perfect

The Clapham Grand
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:30 pm
TheatreLondon
From £23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

WITCH PERFECT HAS ARRIVED IN THE UK!

The hysterical and award-winning spooktacular, Witch Perfect, is a live-singing, comedy parody based on the cult-classic and audience favourite Disney film, Hocus Pocus, and features Emmy-winning stars from RuPaul's Dr Read more

Presented by The Clapham Grand.

Lineup

Tina Burner, Alexis Michelle

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
1250 capacity

