snake eyes - skeletons

snake eyes

Crofters Rights
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£11.55

snake eyes - skeletons
2023 has been quite the year for brighton’s snake eyes: heading out on their first ever headline tour to packed and sold out rooms across the uk, releasing the ‘health’ ep via alcopop! records and boasting a chaotic festival season including sets at truck, Read more

Presented by BLG Promotions.

snake eyes

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Doors open7:00 pm
80 capacity

