DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HGich.T + Acid Aftershow

Lido
Fri, 29 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€28.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

HGich.T – das ist Goa, Performance, Musik, Kunst, Dadaismus und Trash.

Das Hamburger Techno-Performance-Kollektiv ist seit Gründung im Jahr 1995 durchgängig auf Tour. Hunderte Auftritte vor 100.000en be- und einigen entgeisterten Zuschauer*innen. Egal, o...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von 36 Concerts UG & Co. KG.

Lineup

HGich.T

Venue

Lido

Cuvrystraße 7, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.