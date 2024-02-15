DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MOLECULE

Transbordeur
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€26.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Le pionnier de la musique électronique nomade est de retour en LIVE ! Une tournée exceptionnelle afin de célébrer la sortie de son nouvel album. Pour cette occasion, Molécule nous concocte une création inédite et surprenante basée sur l'immersion.

Présenté par LE BAZAR.

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open8:00 pm

