DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2023 présente Leith Ross + Haley Blais + Saya Gray

Petit Bain
Sun, 12 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Pitchfork Music Festival France 2023 présente Leith Ross et Haley Blais

Leith Ross

Leith Ross est un·e artiste originaire d’une petite ville de la banlieue d’Ottawa, en Ontario, au Canada. Iel est sensible et excessivement artistique depuis sa naissance Read more

Présenté par Pitchfork Festival France.

Lineup

Leith Ross, Haley Blais, Saya Gray

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.