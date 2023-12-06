Top track

Arman Méliès - UN ROYAUME (King Edit)

Arman Méliès et ses invités

Point Ephémère
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

À l'occasion de la sortie de son nouvel album "Obake" le 15 septembre 2023, Arman Méliès et ses invités se produiront le 6 décembre 2023 au Point Éphémère.

Tout public

Présenté par Mélodyn.

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open7:30 pm

