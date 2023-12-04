Top track

GREAT LAKE SWIMMERS + PICASTRO

La Boule Noire
Mon, 4 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Great Lake Swimmers est un groupe canadien originaire de Wainfleet (Ontario). Formé en 2003 autour du songwriter Tony Dekker (chant, guitare), il perce sur la scène de Toronto dans un style folk-rock influencé par Neil Young, en plus évanescent. Premier al...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Boule Noire et Fargo Mafia

Lineup

Great Lake Swimmers, Picastro

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

