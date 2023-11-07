Top track

Clown Core - Computers

Clown Core

O2 Forum Kentish Town
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £30.55

About

“Clown Core is just something that you have to hear in order to understand” - New Noise

“Conceptually unique, sonically sophisticated, intentionally grotesque and — most of all — a ton of fun.” - Daily Californian

"this is great, but also what the hell i Read more

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Clown Core

Venue

O2 Forum Kentish Town

9-17 Highgate Rd, London NW5 1JY

Doors open7:00 pm
2300 capacity
Accessibility information

