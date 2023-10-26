Top track

Sticky July

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Butcher Brown x CARRTOONS

El Club Detroit
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sticky July
Got a code?

About

Pulsing from the nerve center of Jellowstone Studios in Richmond VA, Butcher Brown takes careful note of the history and legacy of jazz and throws caution to the wind. Their musical vibe blends jazz with hip hop, funk, rap, rock and soul. The group honors Read more

Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

CARRTOONS, Butcher Brown

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.