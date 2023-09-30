Top track

Dennis Dies Das - Dizzy

Dennis Dies Das: Basslinespor Scouting Tour 2023

Häkken
Sat, 30 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€23.57

About

Deutschlands Technorap-Pionier DENNIS DIES DAS spielt im September und Oktober 2023 endlich seine erste Tour. Aus diesem Grund hat er den neuen Verein „Basslinespor“ gegründet und als das große Ziel wurde der Gewinn der Deutschen Meisterschaft ausgerufen. Read more

Präsentiert von OHA! Music, Grossstatttraum & Cantona Entertainment

Lineup

Dennis Dies Das

Venue

Häkken

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

