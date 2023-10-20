Top track

comfort - Real Woman

Comfort

Green Door Store
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£11.50

About

‘Comfort’ is a word that implies safety, convention, its connotations are parental, soft and neutral. For a band whose music and live performance is deeply original, emotional and challenging, the innocuous band name is an initial challenge to expectations Read more

Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.

Lineup

Comfort

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

