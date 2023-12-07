Top track

The Heavy Hitters

The Century Room
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

($25-$40 | 7pm & 9pm sets) The Heavy Hitters return to the Century Room for their 2nd appearance! A new collective sextet conceived by two of the music’s greatest artists, pianist Mike LeDonne and saxophonist Eric Alexander, the Heavy Hitters play "soulful Read more

Presented by Tucson Jazz Fest & the Century Room

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

