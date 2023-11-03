Top track

MADMADMAD + The Itch

Peckham Audio
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:30 pm
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MADMADMAD + The Itch play at Peckham Audio on 3rd November!

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)

Presented by Bad Vibrations

Lineup

The Itch, MADMADMAD

Venue

Peckham Audio

133 Rye Ln, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

