Enola Gay

Green Door Store
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

Belfast-based Irish noise punk mob Enola Gay return with scintillating new effort ‘PTS.DUP’, out today (April 4th) via Modern Sky (Crawlers, Malady), the first reveal from the band’s forthcoming EP set for release this summer.

Presented by Lout Promotions.

Lineup

Enola Gay

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

