DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Belfast-based Irish noise punk mob Enola Gay return with scintillating new effort ‘PTS.DUP’, out today (April 4th) via Modern Sky (Crawlers, Malady), the first reveal from the band’s forthcoming EP set for release this summer.
Venomous hip-hop-inspired vo
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.