Top track

Will Samson - Shun

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Will Samson

Supersonic Records
Sat, 18 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€14.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Will Samson - Shun
Got a code?

About

Depuis la sortie de Balance en 2012, l'artiste anglo-indien Will Samson, basé au Portugal, n'a cessé d'accumuler un catalogue de sons obsédants et immersifs qui explorent les espaces entre la musique ambiante, électronique et folklorique. Son dernier albu* Read more

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Will Samson

Venue

Supersonic Records

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.