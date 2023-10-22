Top track

Keep Those Bristles Clean and Closed II

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jeromes Dream, …and today it was you

Soda Bar
Sun, 22 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Keep Those Bristles Clean and Closed II
Got a code?

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID.

Jeromes Dream is a hardcore band based in San Francisco, sharing a history with bands like Orchid, Saetia, Reversal of Man, and pageninetynine. After existing between 1997 and 2001, then reforming in 2018, JD will release Read more

Presented by Soda Bar.

Lineup

Jeromes Dream

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.